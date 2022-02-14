GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

