Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of GTMEF stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

