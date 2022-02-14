Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of GTMEF stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.
About Globe Telecom
