Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,214 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.