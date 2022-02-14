Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CATH traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.40. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $61.25.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.
