Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

