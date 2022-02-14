Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $37.94.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
