Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get Glencore alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,856.50.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glencore (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.