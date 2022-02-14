GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,400 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £81.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,623.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,520.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). Insiders bought 2,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,912 over the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

