Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.740-$2.780 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.