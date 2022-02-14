Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Geodrill has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.45.
Geodrill Company Profile
