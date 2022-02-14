Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GDLLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Geodrill has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.45.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.