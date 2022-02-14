Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 399,196 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 399,196 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $32,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,340,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 233,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

CVE opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $16.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

