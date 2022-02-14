Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,793 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $31,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 109.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

