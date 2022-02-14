Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.56 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,415,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $31,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,017,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 232,549 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,788,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 302,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,115,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 429,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

GNW opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.