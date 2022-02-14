Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

