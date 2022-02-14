Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,069 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $32,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Communities by 23.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Communities by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 57.1% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.00. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

