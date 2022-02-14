Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
Genuine Parts has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
NYSE:GPC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $127.06. 34,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $142.97.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
