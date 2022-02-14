General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,078,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,936,092 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $4,220,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

