General Motors (NYSE:GM) Director Purchases $303,660.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Motors stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

