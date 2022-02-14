Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac stock opened at $275.28 on Monday. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.83 and a 200-day moving average of $392.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.78.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

