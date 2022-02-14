Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Generac stock opened at $275.28 on Monday. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.83 and a 200-day moving average of $392.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.78.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
