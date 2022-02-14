GAMEE (GMEE) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $18.96 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.87 or 0.06785649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.87 or 0.99786081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00047625 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

