Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 377,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.61. 6,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $87.35.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

