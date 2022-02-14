G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,750,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

