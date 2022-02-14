FY2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGI. Barclays boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TGI opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

