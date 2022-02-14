FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.51 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

