FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB increased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities cut Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.08.

TSE:FTS opened at C$59.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

