Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $45.83

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $44.40. Futu shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 14,038 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Futu by 10.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,093,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,515,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

