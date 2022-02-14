Fundamenta Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $152,449.26 and $345.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.19 or 0.06800953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,022.30 or 0.99815990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048837 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,231,044 coins and its circulating supply is 927,788 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.