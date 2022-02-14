Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.120-$9.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.94 billion-$31.94 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $28.06. 1,132,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,824. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

