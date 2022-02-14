Frax Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $30.07 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.84 or 0.06858784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,209.05 or 1.00041120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

