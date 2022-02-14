Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,033,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.95 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.