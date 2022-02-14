Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 184.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nordson by 392.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $217.71 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $182.52 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.29 and a 200-day moving average of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

