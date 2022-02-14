Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153,390 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,827 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ferro by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 533,809 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.77 on Monday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

