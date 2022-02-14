Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,278 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $149.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

