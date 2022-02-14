Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,171,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $24,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of IMAB opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

