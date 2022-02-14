Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Announces Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 772,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Fortis worth $72,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

