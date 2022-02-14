FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $136.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.