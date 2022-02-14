FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.73.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

