FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 225.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FMC were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in FMC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.