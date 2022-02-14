Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 60,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOIL. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 85.2% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $29.38 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.
