Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 98,193 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,193 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $35.20 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

