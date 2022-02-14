Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $152.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

