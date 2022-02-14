Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $265.94 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.97 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.