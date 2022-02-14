Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 18,167 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBND stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

