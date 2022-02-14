Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74.

