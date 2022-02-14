Fisker (FSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FSR stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

