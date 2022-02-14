Fisker (FSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FSR stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fisker by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
