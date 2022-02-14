Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 69.42% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.