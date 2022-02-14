First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 2,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

