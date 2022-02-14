First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
