First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 272.5% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 272.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,659. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.