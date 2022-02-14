First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $117,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,838,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 73,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,803 shares of company stock valued at $174,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

