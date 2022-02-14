First Manhattan Co. Trims Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $917.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.50%.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.